Top Questelles and Vermont played to a two all draw yesterday afternoon in the South Leeward Elite Invitational Football Championship at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Kennard Bowens and Rico Young netted a goal each for Top Questelles, and for Vermont Alex Jessop and Juman Adams scored.

Tomorrow afternoon at 3:30, Top Campden Park will oppose Vermont, and at 4:30, Top Questelles will meet Lower Questelles. Matches will also be played at the Campden Park Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related