SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION WALK FOR CRIME

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association (SVGCA) is spearheading a Walk to highlight the involvement of young people in a spate of violence and criminal activities.

The Walk will be from the Vogue Restaurant at Diamond on the Windward Side of main-land, St. Vincent to the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, and is scheduled to begin at 4:30, this afternoon.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, Dr. Kishore Shallow explained: “This walk is not only to declare a zero tolerance for violence but to fervently remind our young men and women of the countless opportunities awaiting them through sports, which remain a very viable option as opposed to a life of crime.”

Sports Officer and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association Executive Member, Dyke Cato has suggested that the Walk provides the platform to have a fit discussion on the gateway that sports offers.

He said; “One has not truly exhausted the options of employment until attempting a sport or exploring the sports industry, be it as an athlete, an administrator or in other roles, such is the reality of what sports offer today,”

The event has received overwhelming support from other local Sports Associations and Sports Administrators.

President Fraser said: “The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation is cognizant of the rise in criminal activities among the youth of our society, and so we are delighted to be partners in this initiative of sports against crime.”

Director of Sports, Nelson Hillocks, President of SVG Olympic Committee, Trevor Bailey, President of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association, Bryan Nash, President, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Marvin Fraser have endorsed the Walk.

General Secretary of Federation, Devron Poyer has confirmed that St. Vincent and the Grenadines football teams will participate in the Walk as demonstration of the Federation’s strong advocacy to end violence, particularly by our young people.

CARICOM Youth Ambassador, Vincentian, Andre Browne has pledged his support and participation in today’s Walk against crime.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related