THEOBALDS-FINANCIAL MONTH

The importance of effective money management has been highlighted here, as Vincentians join with their counterparts in the Eastern Caribbean to observe Financial Information Month.

Financial Information Month is a regional financial, economic, business and entrepreneurial education campaign that has been executed in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) since 2002.

The Month forms part of an ECCU financial and economic education programme which the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB, co-ordinates in collaboration with ECCU member governments, and other stakeholders.

Anthony Theobalds, a member of the local co-ordinating committee, said Vincentians need to adopt a more modern approach to the management of money.

Activities to mark Financial Information Month are being held under the theme: Financial Empowerment Through Education







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related