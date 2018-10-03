SVG ACCOLADE

Vincentian musical icon Franklyn “Frankie” Mc. Intosh is to be honored for his outstanding lifetime contribution to the development of Caribbean music.

He will be bestowed this honor at Accolade 2 – A Tribute to Frankym Mc Intosh – to be held on October 6th at the Russell’s Auditorium in Kingstown.

Accolade is an annual event founded by retired Police Inspector Arden Tannis, through A/A Tannis Promotions, to recognize outstanding Caribbean Lifetime artistes/personalities.

Renowned Vincentian-born musical arranger and producer Franklyn “Frankie” McIntosh said he is pleased to be receiving honors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for his contribution to music.

Since the mid-1970s, McIn¬tosh has arranged over 2,500 songs and led recording sessions with almost every important calypsonian and Soca artist in the Caribbean.

He is a member of the elite pantheon of arrangers, including Ed Watson, Le-ston Paul, Clive Bradley, and Pelham Goddard, who helped forget the revolutionary Soca style in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Speaking at a news conference this morning, Mr. McIntosh said he is excited about the recognition and looks forward to networking with fellow musicians at the event.

Speaking at a News Conference this morning, Mr. Tannis said Accolade was formed out of the need to recognize persons for outstanding work during their lifetime.







