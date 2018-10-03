WPP UROLOGY MISSION

World Pediatric Project (WPP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health will be conducting pediatric urology assessments and care from October 13th-20th, 2018.

The clinic will be held on Sunday, October 14, 2018, for all children up to the age of 21 years old.

The Urology Mission will evaluate children who have urological problems such as: hypospadias, undescended testes and other issues related to the genitourinary system (genitals, ureters, urethras and bladder).

Our pediatric urology team has the experience and qualifications to treat these complex issues in children.

WPP continues to mobilize pediatric specialty teams addressing the full spectrum of advanced critical medical care for children here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and throughout the Eastern Caribbean.

At the last Urology mission in September 2017, 56 children were evaluated, 20 of those were regional patients and 15 surgical interventions provided throughout the week.

The Urology mission will be led by Pediatric Urologist Dr. Douglas Coplen who led his first WPP international team last September to SVG, he is supported by anesthesiologist Dr. Thomas Bohannon as well as the Operating Room nurse Jeanne Vogt and WPP volunteer Irene Lazo.

The mission will also be supported by doctors, nurses and other medical professionals at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Executive Director of the Eastern Caribbean, WPP, Lauren McIntosh expressed pleasure at the continuous and expanding impact these missions have on St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the OECS.

McIntosh said, “We are thrilled to be hosting another pediatric urology mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines which is the hub for WPP in the Eastern Caribbean.

We anticipate that for this particular mission there will be children visiting from various other Eastern Caribbean islands such as: Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia.”







