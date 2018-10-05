ENDOMETRIOSIS EVENT

A cultural event will be held here this weekend, to raise public awareness about Endometriosis.

The event, dubbed Fashion, Art and Music (FAM) is set to take place on Sunday October 7th at the Sunset Shores Hotel in Villa, commencing at 2PM.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface programme, Mrs. Anderson-Isaacs said the event is intended to raise funds to assist with medical expenses overseas, while providing greater insight into the condition.

Endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus – the endometrium – grows outside the uterus. The condition most commonly involves ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis.

This weekend’s awareness event is being organized by Endometriosis patient Neeka Anderson-Isaacs of the Ministry of Health.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related