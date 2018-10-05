The Ministry of Education is encouraging students, parents and community members to show their appreciation for Teachers and the positive impact they make on the Vincentian society.

The encouragement comes with the commemoration of World Teachers Day today

Inaugurated since 1994 by UNESCO, World Teachers Day is celebrated on October 5 annually, in over 100 countries. This year’s theme is: The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher.

The Ministry of Education says it continues to acknowledge the work of Vincentian Teachers in improving the education system of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







