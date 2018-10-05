CHAMBER LUNCHEON

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar will discuss plans for the establishment of a Medical Marijuana Industry here, at a luncheon to be hosted by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce today.

The Luncheon is taking place at the Beachcombers Hotel, and the topic being discussed is: The Medical Cannabis Industry – Prospects and Opportunities.

A series of community consultations have been held here to educate the public and solicit feedback on the legal framework for the establishment of the Medicinal Cannabis Industry here.

Three Bills which comprise the legal framework for the Industry received their first reading at the last meeting of Parliament.







