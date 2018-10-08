The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and CWSA played to a 1-1 draw in yesterday afternoon’s Firms Division match of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Kevin Patterson scored for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Orland Clouden netted for CWSA.

In other results yesterday, Jebelles beat Volcanoes (2) 6-nil in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division; Belfongo defeated System Three (2) 2-nil; and Jebelles and Chelsea played to a goalless draw in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Competition.

On Saturday, Volcanoes (1) beat Largo Height 2-nil, in the Under-16 Championship and Unlimited Strikers defeated K and R Strikers 1-nil. Layou beat Largo Height 2-1 in the Under-19 Competition, and Massy Stores beat Bonadies 1-nil in the Firms Championship.

At the same venue this afternoon, Gaymes Pharmacy will meet C. K. Greaves at 4:25.







