SVG TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION

In last Friday’s opening match of the Secondary Schools Boys Table Tennis Championship, the St Vincent Grammar School defeated Thomas Saunders Secondary School (2) 3-nil at the Grammar School.

Mirac Creese of the St Vincent Grammar School beat Akiva Franklyn of Thomas Saunders Secondary School 12-10, 11-3, 11-9); Joshua Joseph of the St Vincent Grammar School defeated Rensin Sayers of Thomas Saunders Secondary School 11-9, 11-4, 11-7) and Juwan Howard of the St Vincent Grammar School had the better of Rasheed Wallace of Thomas Saunders Secondary School 11-6, 11-1, 11-2.

The Primary Schools Girls and Boys Championships will begin at the Grammar School at 9:00 this morning.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related