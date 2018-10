In the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Brownstown United defeated Overland 5-nil on Wednesday afternoon at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Kadeem Duncan, Kevorn Cuffy, Palron Medica, Devorn Latham and Kenroy Ollivierre scored a goal each for Brownstown United.

This afternoon at 4:15, there will be a Premier Division match between All Stars and Chapmans F.C at the same venue.







