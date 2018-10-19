SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Three matches in the first round of the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority Divisional Football Championship will be played this afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will meet Just Graduated Combined at 1:15 and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club will play against Year Two Technical and Vocational at 2:30, while Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies will oppose All Saints Medical School at 3:45.







