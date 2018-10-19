SECONDARY SCHOOLS TABLE TENIS

Caleb Howard and Akeil De Roche will contest the Boys Final of this year’s Secondary Schools Table Tennis Championships after victories in the semi-finals at the St Vincent Grammar

School.

De Roche defeated Andre Mitchell 11-3, 4-11, 11-9, 13-11 in one semi-final. In the other, Howard beat Michel Creese 11-7, 10-12, 11-6, 12-10.

In the Girls Championship, Leah Cumberbatch advanced to the Final of the Girls Singles by beating Shanecia Delpesche 11-8, 11-6, 11-3 in their semi-final encounter.

The St Vincent Grammar School teams 1 and 2 will contest the Boys Team Final.







