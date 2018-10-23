OECS AUTHORITY MEETING

OECS Leaders will gather at the Beachcombers Hotel here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines today, for a meeting of the OECS Authority.

Today’s discussions will focus on a presentation on Climate Smart and Investment Ready Opportunities for the OECS; Establishment of Diplomatic presence in Canada; OECS membership in the Inter-American Development Bank and the establishment of a fourth University of the West Indies campus in Antigua/Barbuda and the implications for OECS member states.

Organizers say a number of reports from OECS organs will also be discussed, including the OECS Commission and the reports of the Council of Ministers.

The OECS groups the islands of Anguilla; Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat, and British Virgin Islands.







