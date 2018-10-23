Several Primary and Secondary Schools throughout the state are expected to take part in the Schools Independence Rally, which takes place today at the Victoria Park.

The event begins at nine-thirty this morning and will feature addresses from Chief Education Officer Beverley Neptune; Education Minister St. Clair Prince; and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

There will also be the presentation of Bursaries; Exhibition Awards and National Scholarship Awards.

The programme will also include cultural performances from Primary Schools Calypso Monarch – Kristian Lil Kris Christopher; Secondary Schools Calypso Monarch – Damien ‘Boney man’ Noel; La Gracia Dance Company; Bishops College Kingstown; Community College Performing Arts Company and Sandy Bay Secondary School.







