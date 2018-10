Yesterday afternoon, at the Richland Park Oval, Greggs F.C defeated Top Strikers 4-1 in the Richland Park Nine-A-Side Football Championship.

Goals came from Valdo Anderson who scored the first 3 and Tre Prince converted the fourth for Greggs F.C, while Darian Dallaway netted the single goal for Top Strikers.

This afternoon at 4:30, Country Meet Trouble Outtah Trouble will meet Francis Combined at the Richland Park Oval.







