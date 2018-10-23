SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

In the French Verandah/ National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Football Championship, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies will meet 1:15 this afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

This afternoon, Teachers/Nursing Combined and All Saints Medical School will play at 2:30. The match at 3:45 will be between the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Year One Technical and Vocational.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related