GREGGS SOFTBALL CRICKET

Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble defeated Clinchers by 2 wickets last weekend in the HAIROUN/FLOW/Sea Operations Greggs Men’s Twenty/20 and Women’s Ten/10 Cricket Championships at the Greggs Playing Field. The match was reduced to 17 overs because of a late Start.

The scores:

Clinchers 87 off 14.3 overs (Desron Spring 46 not out), Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble 91-8 off 11.4 overs (Javid Harry 39 not out, Donaldson Harry 4-23, Romello Browne 3-23).

Isreal Bruce Smashers beat the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force by 20 runs in the Knock Out stage of the Championship.

The scores: Israel Bruce Smashers 107-9 off 20 overs (Andrew Thomas 4-26), The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 87 off 14.3 overs (Mathis Humphrey 39, Glendon James 4-4).

Owia Young Strikers defeated Moznet by 153 runs.

The scores: Owia Young Strikers 232-3 off 20 overs (Hyron Shallow 114, Zancel Baptiste 69 not out), Moznet Strikers 79 off 15.3 overs (Randell Munroe 3-7, Kurton Lavia 3-25).

In the Women’s Ten/10 Championship, Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem won by default from Hairoun North Leeward.

Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars defeated Gairy Construction Simple Boys by three wickets.

The scores: Gairy Construction Simple Boys 52 off 13.1 overs (Kelly Murray 3-7, Ron Adams 3-12, Dwayne Williams 3-18). Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 57-7 off 14.2 overs (Glenroy Dasent 31, Keneal Skinner 3-8).







