CONSULATE CONSULTATION

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce is hosting a one-week Biennial Consultation with its Diplomatic and Consular Corps this week.

Issues relating to this country’s Missions, Consulates and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are being discussed here this week,

at the Bi-Annual Consultation, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sessions are being held under the theme: Foreign Policy as a Mechanism for the Development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Addressing the opening ceremony this morning, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sandy Peters-Philips said this week’s discussions will focus on several areas, including new strategies to improve performance.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Sir Louis Straker expressed gratitude to the Delegates for their contribution to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The discussions will take place at the Ministry’s Conference Room from today Friday 9th November.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related