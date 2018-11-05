The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union will be hosting a activities to observe Teachers’ Solidarity Week from November 11 to 17, under the theme: The Right to Education Means the Right to a Qualified Teacher.

The activities will begin with an Ecumenical Service at the Hope For Life Restoration Ministries in Arnos Vale, beginning at 3 p.m.

Other activities planned include the C.W. Prescod Memorial Lecture at Frenches House on Monday November 12th and the Induction of the Past Presidents’ Wall of Fame on the Tuesday 13th at the Teachers Union Headquarters at McKies Hill.

The activities will culminate with the Annual Solidarity March and Rally on Friday November 16th.

The March begins at the Peace Memorial Hall from 2 p.m. and end at Bishops College Kingstown where the Rally will be held.







