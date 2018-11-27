BRIGHTON METHODIST SCHOOL SPORTS DAY

Charles House with 344 points retained the Title in the Brighton Methodist School Annual Athletics Championships last Friday at the Brighton Playing Field.

Second was Lewis House with 304 points, and Sayers House third with 265 points.

Casia Stephens of Charles with 14 points was the Junior Girls champion, while the Junior Boys champion was Corey Bascombe of Lewis House with 15 points.

The Intermediate Girls champion was Ariel Stephens of Charles House with 18 points and the Intermediate Boys champion was Jarell Mc Lean of Sayers House with 12 points.

There was a tie for the Senior Girls champion between Sue-Anna Stapleton of Lewis House and Tyhra Charles of Charles House, as both finished on 24 points each.

The Senior Boys champion was Darian Richards of Lewis House with 30 points.

The Victrix Ludorums were Sue-Anna Stapleton and Tyhra Charles, while the Victor Ludorum was Darian Richards.

Seventeen events were held at this year’s Championships.







