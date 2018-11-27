ECGC SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE AWARDS

The East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) Divisional Netball Championship ended last weekend, Jessica Lavia of the Teachers Division, with 71 goals, emerged the Best Shooter.

Jomarie Quashie of Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies was adjudged the Best Defender; Purlan Douglas of the Teachers Division, the Best Mid-Court Player.

Nerissa Delpeche of Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Championship Award, with Calisha Velox of Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies winning the MVP Award for the Final.

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies won the Championship last Friday, beating the Division of Teacher Education 32-10 in the Final.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club clinched third place by defeating Year One Technical and Vocational 30-23 in the third place play-off also last Friday.







