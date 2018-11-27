FIRMS AND INDUSTRIAL NETBALL AWARDS

In this year’s Firms and Industrial Netball Championship which ended last Friday, at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, Shellisa Nanton, goal shooter of Argyle International Airport Strikers was the Most Improved Player.

Kenroy Martin of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force was the Most Outstanding Men’s Player.

Other Awards went to goal-keeper Jennifer St. Hillaire-Benn Demerara Mutual Life Future Builders, Kelvin Lorraine, Massy Stores’ wing defence; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, centre-court player, Robert Robertson, the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture’s wing defence player, Unica Velox, and Damauris Browne centre-court player of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Massy Stores won the Best Dressed and Beat Banners Awards.

Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture won the League Title and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force the Knock-Out Title.

Six Teams took part in the Championship.







