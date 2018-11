After yesterday’s 44-32 win over Ball Warriors (3), Nice Radio Clinchers (4) are into the next round of the VITA Malt Knock-Out Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

This afternoon at the same venue, Transport and Works will play against Island Blends Success Radio at 5:30.







