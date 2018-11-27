BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

R & R Construction Transport and Works are through to the Final of the Firms League of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships after a 2-1 victory over VINLEC in the first semi-final yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

WIL-RAN Joseph and Deptor Culzac netted the goals for R & R Construction Transport and Works, while A-DA-LON Stephens secured one for VINLEC.

This afternoon at 4:25, C.W.S.A will meet E. D Laynes in the second Firms League semi-final at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related