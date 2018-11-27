NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the opening game of the Community Shield “Knock-Out” Championship of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Overland gained a 5-nil victory over North Union Combined at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Glenroy Prince scored two of the goals with a goal each by TRE-ZINE Da Souza, Rafique Franklyn and Steven Edwards.

This afternoon, at 4:15, there will be another match in the Community Shield Knock-Out Championship between World X1 and Mt. Grenan also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







