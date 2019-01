Yesterday afternoon, Green Hill defeated Roxdale 4-2 in Group “B” ofthe St. Vincent Brewery National Football Club Championship at the Campden Park Playing Field.

In another match at the Brighton Playing Field, Sparta F.C sealed a 2-1 win over Striker Force, while in the Premier Division today at Victoria Park, Largo Height will clash with Hope International at 5:30 this afternoon, and Avenues United will lock horns with Jebelle at 7:30 this evening.







