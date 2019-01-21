COMMISSIONING COAST GUARD VESSEL

This country’s newest Coast Guard vessel Captain Hugh Mulzac, will be commissioned at a ceremony this afternoon at the Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in conjunction with the Police Force and SVG Coast Guard Service will host the commissioning ceremony.

A release from the API said the ceremony will feature several military procedures including:

Parade Handover

March on of the troops

March on of Ensign

Arrival of the Commissioner of Police

Arrival of the Prime Minister, Hon Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves

Arrival of His Excellency, the Governor General, Sir Frederick Ballantyne

Breaking of Commissioning Pennant and Raising of the Ensign.

Remarks will be delivered by Police Commission – Colin John; Executive Director of the Regional Secretary System – Captain Errington Shurland; Finance Minister – Camillo Gonsalves and a representative from Damen.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address.

The ceremony begins at 1:30 this afternoon and will be aired live on NBC Radio.







