Residents in Glen and surrounding areas will be treated to a free love concert this weekend compliments Vincy Marketing.

Vincy Marketing is a local company which has recently expanded to manage local gospel artiste.

Manager of Vincy Marketing Samuel Browne said a number of local artistes and groups will be showcased at the event which is being hosted as a means of giving back to the community.

Mr. Browne said the concert is being hosted to impact youths in a positive way, to counteract crime and violence in the area.

And, Mr. Browne is urging persons to attend the gospel event which aims to promote peace and love.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related