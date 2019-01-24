SVG NAMED TABLE TENNIS TRAINING CAMP

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has invited 13 local Table Tennis players to train for possible selection to the National Team for this year’s Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Guyana from 25th to 31st March and the Pan American Games 2019 in Lima, Peru from 26th to 11th August.

Those invited are Akeil De Roche, Caleb Howard, Juwan Howard, Andre Mitchell, Michel Creese, Mikel Hazelwood, Damian Dublin, Romano Spencer, Kavir Gaymes, Rondre’ John, Joshua Joseph, Leah Cumberbatch and Vedel Charles.

The training Camp will be held at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair from next Monday to 20th March on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30 in the afternoon.

Level 2 Table Tennis coach, Joseph “JOSE” Carrington will conduct the training.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related