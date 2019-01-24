NATIONAL FOOTBALL CLUB RESULTS

Kandice Franklyn and Shellisa Hazell scored hat-trick last evening at Victoria Park here in Kingstown as System Three defeated North Leeward Predators 8-1 in the National Women’s Football Championship.

Kyla Ottley and KIT-TAS-NA Richards converted the other two goals for System Three, Denelle Caesar netted for North Leeward Predators.

Volcanoes won yesterday evening’s second match, beating Camdonia Chelsea 6-nil.

In First Division, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force had a 1-nil victory over Sparta F.C in Group “A” at the Brighton Playing Field after a goal by Kelson Stephens.

At the Campden Park Playing Field, Sharpes F.C and Roseans played to a 1-1 draw in Group “B”, andVolcanoes beat Green Hill 3-1 at the Sion Hill Playing Field also in Group “B”.

This afternoon at 4:15, Brownstown and Greggs will meet in Group “A” 1st Division at the Brighton Playing Field, and at the Campden Park Playing Field, Hill View will play against Roxdale in Group “B”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related