Fairhall Primary School Track and Field Championships took place yesterday, when Blue House dethroned defending champions, Green House by a mere 3 points to become 2019 Athletics Champions. The Championship was held at the Calliaqua Playing Field and had not been held for the last two years.

Blue House finished on 153 points, Green House totaled 150 points, Red House were third with 144 points and 4th were Yellow House on 134 points.







