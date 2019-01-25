NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Greggs won yesterday afternoon’s 1st Division Football match by default after their opponents Brownstown failed to show up for their match at the Brighton Playing Field.

In another 1st Division match at the Campden Park Playing Field, Dominic Thomas scored a hat trick as Roxdale defeated Hill View 3-1. Rohan Dickson netted for Hill View.

There will be a double header at Victoria Park this evening in the Premier Division. System 3 will play against Sion Hill at 6:00, and Camdonia Chelsea will oppose North Leeward Predators at 8:00.







