SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE TENNIS

The 2019 Singles Tennis Championships at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will begin this afternoon at the National Tennis Center in Villa at 1:00 with qualifying matches in the Women’s Singles in which Reneca Matthews will play against Kris-Lee Morris, Ronique O’Garro will meet Karisma Gordon, and Oleisha Ryan will oppose Taeviah Thomas.

There will also be a round of sixteen match between Christine Veira and Jada Peters.

In the Men’s Singles round of sixteen at 2:00, Earldric Sam will play against Axil Gill, Ramiche Mclean will meet Haquiem Noel, Jonte Simmons and Jonathan Singh play against each other, and Daniel Anthony will oppose Joshua Trimmingham.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related