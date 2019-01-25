SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE TENNIS

The 2019 Singles Tennis Championships at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will begin this afternoon at the National Tennis Center in Villa at 1:00 with qualifying matches in the Women’s Singles in which Reneca Matthews will play against Kris-Lee Morris, Ronique O’Garro will meet Karisma Gordon, and Oleisha Ryan will oppose Taeviah Thomas.
There will also be a round of sixteen match between Christine Veira and Jada Peters.
In the Men’s Singles round of sixteen at 2:00, Earldric Sam will play against Axil Gill, Ramiche Mclean will meet Haquiem Noel, Jonte Simmons and Jonathan Singh play against each other, and Daniel Anthony will oppose Joshua Trimmingham.
