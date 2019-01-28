SAGICOR SCHOOL

The Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management is inviting Vincentians to explore the various programmes being offered at the institution.

Since 1991, The University of the West Indies/Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management has helped top regional business executives and leaders thrive in the global environment.

It seeks to be a catalyst for business growth through the development of intellectual and human capital.

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the UWI, Dr. Justin Robinson, said the courses blend a unique mix of academic teaching, hands-on training and organizational interventions.







