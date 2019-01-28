PRISPAF 2019 LAUNCH

A Media Launch was held at the Kingstown Public Library last Friday, for the 2019 edition of the Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival.

The Department of Culture is partnering with the Ministry of Education and the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies, ECGC, to host the festival from February 5th to March 8th.

Drama Development Officer in the Ministry of Culture Martin Quashie said the Festival, which is in its 13th year, aims to showcase the talent of Primary School Pupils across the state.

Chief Cultural Officer Anthony Theobalds said he is looking forward to an increase in the number of Schools participating in this year’s Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival.







