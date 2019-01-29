BAD HUNTING PRACTICES

The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture has again expressed concern about the use of non-traditional hunting techniques, as the Hunting Season for mammals and reptiles draws to a close.

The concern was raised by Senior Forestry Supervisor, Cornelius Richards. Mr. Richards said the Department continues to discourage the use of weapons and chemicals for hunting purposes.

The Forestry Supervisor for Wildlife Management, Glenroy Gaymes, said such hunting practices are having a detrimental impact on the various species.

The Hunting Season will close on Thursday January 31st.







