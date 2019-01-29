POLICE AND TRAFFIC 2018 AND 2019

The year 2018 is said to have been a successful one for the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, as the Department continued to work more closely with the public.

That’s according to Corporal Augustin Corridon, who was speaking during the On The Beat Program aired on NBC Radio last evening.

Corporal Corridon said between 2017 and 2018 more than 50,000 vehicles were imported into St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and although this presented a challenge, the Traffic Officers worked assiduously to maintain order on the nation’s roads.

Police Constable Esther McBarnette said Vincentians are generally adhering to the traffic guidelines set out by the Police Force. Corporal McBarnett used the opportunity to appeal to road users to continue to take note of educational radio programmes, hosted by the Police.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related