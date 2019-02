MR RUFUS JAMES better known as EGG of Couls Bottom, the Valley, Anguilla formerly of Chapmans died on Wednesday January 20th at the age of 49. He was a Prison Officer of the Her Majesty’s Prisons in St. Vincent and Anguilla. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 2nd at the Church of God of Holiness, Stoney Ground, Anguilla. The viewing and tributes commence at 2:00 pm. The service begins 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Sandy Ground Cemetery, Anguilla.







