CANOUAN TURTLES

The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has expressed concern about several reported incidents of turtles being killed by humans on the Grenadine island of Canouan.

The issue was highlighted by Forestry Supervisor for Wildlife Management, Glenroy Gaymes.

Canouan is derived from the Arawak word Cannoun, meaning turtle or turtle island.

Mr. Gaymes said turtles form a major part of the island’s history and as such, the Department is making every effort to protect the turtle population on the island.







