HANS KING NEW POST

The state-owned company National Properties has a new Acting General Manager.

Former Press Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Hans King, took up duties in this post today.

Mr. King told NBC News that he is excited to be taking up this new post and while he expects it to be challenging, he is already familiar with the work of the company.

Hans King, the Former Press Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who takes up duties as the Acting General Manager of National Properties Limited

Mr. King said Vincentians can expect him to do his best to continue to raise the profile of National Properties which is a company held in high esteem in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He also thanked Prime Minister Gonsalves for giving him the opportunity to serve as Press Secretary for the past 12 years

Mr. King is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors for NBC Radio.

NBC congratulates him on his new post.







