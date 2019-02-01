NATIONAL CLUB FOOTBALL FIXTURES

Two matches are scheduled in the Premier Division and one in the 1st Division as the St. Vincent Brewery National Club Football Championships continues today at two venues.

This evening, in the Premier Division matches at Victoria Park, Largo Height will face BESCO Pastures at 6:00, and at 8:00, Sion Hill will clash with Bequia.

This afternoon, in the 1st Division Championship, Strike Force will lock horns with Glenside Ball Blazers at 4:15, in a Group “A” match at the Brighton Playing Field.







