NATIONAL CLUB FOOTBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

Both BESCO Pastures and North Leeward Predators maintained their first and second places respectively in the Premier Division of the St. Vincent Brewery National Football Club Championships after wins yesterday.

At Victoria Park, BESCO Pastures defeated Sion Hill 2-nil, and at the Golden Grove Playing Field, North Leeward Predators beat Pride and Joy also 2-nil.

In another match at Victoria Park, Avenues United came from behind to win from Largo Height 4-1, while System Three and Campdonia Chelsea played to a 2-2 draw at the Campden Park Playing Field.

On Saturday, at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, SV United beat Bequia United 2-1.

The Championship will continue tomorrow evening at Victoria Park with a First Division Quarter-final match between “A1” and “A4” at 6:00. Before that match, there will be a Local Friendly match between National Selectees at 4:00, in the afternoon.







