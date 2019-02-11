VITA MALT RICHLAND PARK NETBALL RESULTS

Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls sealed a 49-13 victory over 3Js Valley Strikers in one of three matches played yesterday in the VITA Malt Richland Park Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

Earlier, J and G Scorchers whipped VUL-TE-REZ 74-40, and High Park United defeated Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls 65-45.

On Friday, High Park United edged past J and G Scorchers 57-50. The Championship will continue with semi-final matches later this week.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related