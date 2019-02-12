NBC RADIO AND JIMMY PRINCE

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC RADIO), has been commended for continuing to host programs which aid in the educational development of listeners here and abroad.

The commendation came from Minister of Education and Information, St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince, as he contributed to the debate on the 2019 National Budget in Parliament last Thursday.

He said NBC Radio continues to re-energize itself while maintaining reliable public education as its prime objective.

Minister Prince said work will continue this year to amalgamate the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC RADIO), The Agency for Public Information (API) and VC3 Television.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related