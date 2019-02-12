FEBRUARY CWSA WHITE GOODS COLLECTION

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is reminding members of the Public that it will be hosting a Free White Goods Collection Service next week.

Solid Waste Manager at the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), Winsbert Quow said the service will be carried out from February 18th to the 23rd primarily for the collection of discarded household supplies.

Mr. Quow said this White Goods Collection Service will be carried out to assist customers with the White Goods they would have accumulated during the Christmas season.

He is also reminding people that their White Goods should be put out on the day of their garbage collection and not before.

Mr. Quow said people often worry when they see their regular garbage collected and the White Goods are still there.

He is reminding people that the White Goods are collected by different trucks and not the regular Garbage collection truck.







