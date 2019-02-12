IMPROVE LOCAL MUSIC

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) said it remains committed to the development of all aspects of the cultural and creative arts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The assurance came from Development Officer at the CDC, Oneka Morgan, while addressing the start of a Writing and Performance Symposium here last week.

The symposium was aimed at improving the standard of song-writing here, particularly at the junior level.

Miss Morgan said the symposium is in keeping with this year’s focus on improving the quality of performances in the Calypso and Soca art forms.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related