PM DUBAI VISIT

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is seeking to attract additional investment to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from officials in the United Arab Emirates.

The Prime Minister has been meeting with Government and Business Officials, on the sidelines of the Seventh World Government Summit, which concluded yesterday.

Speaking to NBC News this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the discussions are focusing on building Diplomatic Relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Gonsalves said he also had discussions in relation to Tourism Investment opportunities in Union Island.

The World Government Summit is an annual event held in Dubai, UAE, bringing together leaders in government for a global dialogue about governmental process and policies with a focus on the issues of futurism, technology and innovation, as well as other topics.







