POLICE NEWS

Police have arrested and charged Sharmon Chance, 35 years old Unemployed of South Rivers with Possession of Control Drugs.

Police said on Tuesday this week Chance allegedly had in her possession five hundred and thirty-four grammes of Cannabis with intent to supply it to another at South Rivers.

Chance is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

Police have also arrested and charged Elford Osmond, 84 years old Retired Farmer of Sandy Bay with Taking of Conveyance.

Osmond allegedly stole one red Toyota Marino valued 6,500 EC dollars, the property of a 33-year-old Labourer of Sandy Bay, and used it without the consent of the owner or any lawful authority at Chilli Village, Georgetown.

The incident occurred between April 1st and 30th last year.

Osmond is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charges.







