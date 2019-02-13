CWSA CAREER FAIR

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), hosted a Career Day today as part of activities to coincide with World Water Day, which will be observed on March 22nd.

Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CWSA, Joan Ryan said students from four Secondary Schools received first-hand information about the services provided by the Water and Sewerage Authority.





Ms. Ryan is hopeful that through the Career Fair, students will become interested in gaining employment at the Central Water and Sewerage Authority.







